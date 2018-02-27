Revenue Agency Starts a Check of CEZ Bulgaria Sale to Inercom Bulgaria

The National Revenue Agency has begun a check in the deal between the electricity distribution company CEZ and Intercom, the Bulgarian National Radio said on 26th of February.

At the weekend, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov asked NRA and SANS to look into the sale of the assets of CEZ electricity distribution. The PM asked that all relevant circumstances should be investigated with the participation of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) and the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC).

On 23rd of February, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova submittted her resignation after the sale of CEZ Bulgaria to Inercom Bulgaria was approved by the electricity distributor's owner, CEZ Group, as it transpired that she had known Inercom's owner Ginka Varbakova for 20 years.

The agency will not give details of the nature of the check until it is completed.