Syria: Chemical Attack Suspected in Eastern Ghouta Siege

World | February 26, 2018, Monday
Bulgaria: Syria: Chemical Attack Suspected in Eastern Ghouta Siege pixabay.com

Medics in Syria say a child has died and a dozen more are being treated after another suspected chlorine gas attack, reported Aljazeera. 

Witnesses reported smelling the gas after an explosion in the rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta.

The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons in the war.

More than 500 people, including women and children, have died in Eastern Ghouta.

At least 23 people were killed on Monday, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Tags: chlorine gas attack, chemical attack, U.N. Resolution, Syria
