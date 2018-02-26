Radev Urged the Institutions to Guarantee the Interests of the Public in the Energy Sector
President Rumen Radev expressed his concern about the lack of sufficient information and transparency in the process of acquiring the assets of one of the largest companies in a strategic sector like energy.
At a working meeting of Dondukov 2, the head of state discussed with the Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Ivan Ivanov issues in the energy sector, the transaction for the purchase of the assets of CEZ in Bulgaria by the company "Interkom Bulgaria" the responsibilities of the KEVR under the Energy Act.
The president was categorical that the Bulgarian institutions should, by their actions, ensure the protection of the public interest and the state in this case.
- » Movement of Trains in the Country is Normal, Despite the Complicated Winter Conditions
- » Road Agency: Over 1,800 Machines Clearing Snow From National Roads
- » 182 Snow-Cleaning Machines Are Cleaning the Roads in Sofia. The Movement is Difficult
- » Again a Protest of Prison Staff
- » Over 120 Snow-cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Streets
- » Reactions in the National Assembly on the Sale of CEZ's Assets in Bulgaria