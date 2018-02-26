Radev Urged the Institutions to Guarantee the Interests of the Public in the Energy Sector

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 26, 2018, Monday // 17:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Radev Urged the Institutions to Guarantee the Interests of the Public in the Energy Sector pixabay.com

President Rumen Radev expressed his concern about the lack of sufficient information and transparency in the process of acquiring the assets of one of the largest companies in a strategic sector like energy.

At a working meeting of Dondukov 2, the head of state discussed with the Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Ivan Ivanov issues in the energy sector, the transaction for the purchase of the assets of CEZ in Bulgaria by the company "Interkom Bulgaria" the responsibilities of the KEVR under the Energy Act.

The president was categorical that the Bulgarian institutions should, by their actions, ensure the protection of the public interest and the state in this case.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, trasperancy, energy sector, CEZ, KEVR
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria