Radev Urged the Institutions to Guarantee the Interests of the Public in the Energy Sector

President Rumen Radev expressed his concern about the lack of sufficient information and transparency in the process of acquiring the assets of one of the largest companies in a strategic sector like energy.

At a working meeting of Dondukov 2, the head of state discussed with the Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Ivan Ivanov issues in the energy sector, the transaction for the purchase of the assets of CEZ in Bulgaria by the company "Interkom Bulgaria" the responsibilities of the KEVR under the Energy Act.

The president was categorical that the Bulgarian institutions should, by their actions, ensure the protection of the public interest and the state in this case.