ABC News: Romania and Bulgaria Struggle Under Snow, Cold

The Arctic storm which has hit Europe descended on Romania and Bulgaria, leading to school closures and disrupting rail traffic, while thousands of emergency workers were mobilized, ABC News reported.



Romania's CFR railway company said 37 trains were suspended due to the frigid temperatures and dozens more were running late.

In Bucharest, where temperatures plunged to minus 8 Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) Monday, Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea announced schools would be closed in the capital for at least two days. Schools were also closed elsewhere in Romania.



The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said it had called on 5,000 officials to help people with wintry weather.



Romanian officials warned about travel to neighboring Bulgaria, where there were snowdrifts of 40 centimeters (16 inches) and high winds in the Kardzhali and Smolyan provinces in the south and center of the country.