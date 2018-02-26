8,239 Customers in West Bulgaria with Cut-Off Power Supply Due to Winter Conditions
Business | February 26, 2018, Monday // 17:19| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
8,239 customers of power distributor CEZ in Western Bulgaria have their power supply cut off, CEZ’s press office told FOCUS News Agency.
8,239 customers of power distributor CEZ in Western Bulgaria have their power supply cut off, CEZ’s press office told FOCUS News Agency.
The number of affected customers is 1,948 in Vidin, 285 in Pleven, 966 in Blagoevgrad, 393 in Montana, 246 in Pernik, 539 in Sofia, 650 in the Sofia region, and 3,212 in Vratsa.
Teams are working to restore the supply to all customers affected by the current winter situation.
- » Borisov Proposes that Belene NPP be Built as a Common Balkan Project with European Funding
- » "Gazprom" Reported Record Exports of Gas Because of the Cold Weather in Europe
- » Blue and Green Parking Zones Closed Today Due to Severe Weather Conditions
- » Bulgaria Issues Postage Stamp on Chinese New Year
- » Dutch Company Takeaway.com Buys BGMenu for EUR 10.5 Million
- » Nearly 8.9 Million Foreign Tourists Came to Bulgaria in 2017
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)