8,239 Customers in West Bulgaria with Cut-Off Power Supply Due to Winter Conditions

Business | February 26, 2018, Monday
Bulgaria: 8,239 Customers in West Bulgaria with Cut-Off Power Supply Due to Winter Conditions

8,239 customers of power distributor CEZ in Western Bulgaria have their power supply cut off, CEZ’s press office told FOCUS News Agency.

The number of affected customers is 1,948 in Vidin, 285 in Pleven, 966 in Blagoevgrad, 393 in Montana, 246 in Pernik, 539 in Sofia, 650 in the Sofia region, and 3,212 in Vratsa.

Teams are working to restore the supply to all customers affected by the current winter situation.

Tags: electricity, CEZ, Western Bulgaria, winter conditions, snowfall
