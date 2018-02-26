A Meter of Snow in Macedonia, the First Snow in Rome in Six Years (Photos and Video)

The Balkans are covered by a cold wave, including the coastal strip of the Adriatic Sea in Croatia. Snow fell in Rome, and the Colosseum was closed.

The bad weather in the neighboring countries has created problems at the border points. The situation at the border with Greece and with Macedonia is the most serious.

At the border crossing point of Kulata - Promahon no trucks are allowed to move for Greece due to heavy snowfall in our southern neighbor.

Macedonian border authorities have ceased the two-way oversight of trucks at Deve Bair.

In some places in Macedonia the snow cover reaches over one meter, the Skopje capital is blocked, comments on the winter environment in the country, the Skopje newspaper Vecer, noting that a ban on traffic is on almost all directions.

The snow cover in Mavrovo, where in the morning was measured at a temperature of minus 8 degrees, is 73 cm. In Lazarpole, the accumulated snow exceeded one meter. Difficulties in transport exist throughout the country and especially in the capital Skopje, writes "Evening".

Montenegrin meteorologists report that the snow cover in Jabljak is almost one meter. Snow falls also in the capital Podgorica, as well as in the towns of Cetine, Kolshin, Shavnik, Rozai, Bielo Pole and others. places.

In Bijeasnica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the snow cover is almost 2 meters. The thermometers dropped to minus 16 degrees in Han Peaksak and -11 in Tuzla tonight.

It is also snowing in Serbia.

Many areas in Greece are caught in heavy snow and torrential rain has created transport problems on the roads in Attica, including the capital, the Greek media reports.

Schools in northern Greece are closed today. There are ice on the roads, and authorities are urging drivers to wear chains. In some places, the snow cover is over 30 centimeters.

All of Croatia is covered by chilling frosts.

Even the cities on the Adriatic coast woke with temperatures below zero, the Associated Press reported. Winter weather closed schools in the northwest of the country, and heavy goods vehicles were forbidden to travel along the roads leading to the coast.

Around 1,000 Croatian soldiers joined the effort to clear the snow in the most heavily affected areas where the snow cover is over a meter and a half. Cities on the Adriatic coast are also affected by strong winds that hinder maritime traffic to the islands. Only in the southern part of the coast this morning were temperatures above zero.

The most famous monument of Rome and all the schools in the city were closed today, as it is the first snow since 2012. The Colosseum, the most visited tourist site in Italy, was closed alongside the nearby Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill, and the authorities urged people not to leave their homes if they did not have to.

The snow has affected public transport in Rome and disturbed the movement of trains.

Local authorities and Catholic charities left several churches, metro stations and train stations open at night to accommodate homeless people.

The snow in Rome was also a cause of joy, and cameras captured clergymen who fight snowballs at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.