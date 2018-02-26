Teapot was Sold for 650,000 Euros

A British collector sold a teapot for 650,000 euros.

The kettle, which has a broken handle and no cover, was bought by him in 2016. According to the information, it was made between 1776 and 1800 in Middlesex County.

The collector bought the teapot for the modest sum of 17 euros. The buyer was an expert on ceramics with a good eye and immediately appreciated its real value, but still had doubts. He showed it to an expert at auction house Woolley and Wallis, who found that the teapot was made by the famous potter John Bartlett. Its products are extremely rare on the market. Only 6 objects are known, at Bartlüm, with the teapot appearing for the first time.