Teapot was Sold for 650,000 Euros

World | February 26, 2018, Monday // 16:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Teapot was Sold for 650,000 Euros Source: Twitter

A British collector sold a teapot for 650,000 euros.

The kettle, which has a broken handle and no cover, was bought by him in 2016. According to the information, it was made between 1776 and 1800 in Middlesex County.

The collector bought the teapot for the modest sum of 17 euros. The buyer was an expert on ceramics with a good eye and immediately appreciated its real value, but still had doubts. He showed it to an expert at auction house Woolley and Wallis, who found that the teapot was made by the famous potter John Bartlett. Its products are extremely rare on the market. Only 6 objects are known, at Bartlüm, with the teapot appearing for the first time.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: teapot, sold, auction
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria