Borisov Proposes that Belene NPP be Built as a Common Balkan Project with European Funding

Bulgaria: Borisov Proposes that Belene NPP be Built as a Common Balkan Project with European Funding Source: Twitter

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced a proposal for the construction of Belene NPP as a common Balkan project with European funding.

This was said by the Prime Minister in London, who is participating in the Western Balkans Investment Forum organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Leaders from all countries of the region are also participating in the conference.

During the press conference, together with his colleagues Anna Burnabich, Dusko Markovic, Edi Rama, Zoran Zaev, Ramush Haradinaj, and Bosnia and Herzegovina's chairman Dennis Zvzdic, Borisov announced that Balkan leaders could participate together in the building of nuclear power in our country.

According to him, all countries in the Balkans can join and seek funding from the European Union.

"If we could not think of common financing, a Balkan project for our power transmission system, today I thought it would be a great solution for Belene NPP."

Belene NPP with EU funding, with all of us shareholders, "We have 2 paid new nuclear reactors for 2200 megawatts, we have paid them and are in boxes," said Borisov, who said that we could really achieve diversification in the Balkans, people in the Balkans will believe us, when they see us with the bulldozers that we are building and that we are aware that through wars and proving who is stronger nothing is achieved and we are the poorest, so I am really happy that we are together here, "said Borisov.

Whether it is already clear about the deadlines and the financing of Corridor 8, Borisov said: "Early in the morning, we made a meeting with the President of the EBRD Sir Suma Chakribarti - a meeting to hear the interest of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development development. It has a great interest. So hybrid funding will be a success. "

It would be better to give money for infrastructure, for modernization in the Balkans, for people living in the Balkans because poverty leads to wars. So either we finance and build some modern Balkans, or we begin to prepare for wars. Either we make money and we start to build or we start to prepare for something else, "commented Boyko Borisov.

