PM Borisov Discussed Energy Topics with Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov held a meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States for Europe and Eurasia Matthew Palmer, who presented Bulgaria's priorities for developing gas infrastructure and achieving independence of the country in terms of gas supplies, the government's press service announced.

Borisov focuses on the construction of the Balkan European hub and its significance for Bulgaria and the region. The meeting took place in London, where the EBRD Investment Forum for the Western Balkans is taking place.