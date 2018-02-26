Disturbances in the Urban Transport Schedule in the Capital

Due to an accident on the tram lines 20 and 22, there are violations of the vehicle schedule. This was announced by the press center of Sofia Municipality. Difficult is the movement of bus 29 and 30 to the village of Balsha. There is a temporary shortening of the 65-line route, as the buses do not reach the Manastirski livadi neighborhood and turn to the Gotse Delchev boulevard.

We have also received reports about big delays on the tram line 7.

Sofia municipality urges to use public transport when traveling in the city. And advise drivers to go on the road with their own cars only when needed.