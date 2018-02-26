The Japanese Defense Minister Welcomed the Deployment of the US F-35A in Misawa

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Ononera welcomed the deployment of US F-35A fighters at the Japanese Air Force Base in Misawa, said local Asahi Shimbun newspaper quoted by Focus News Agency.

"It is extremely important to have the F-35A deployed at a time when our neighboring countries are improving and modernizing the capabilities of their air force," Ononera said at the deployment marking ceremony. According to the minister, machines equipped with "latest" stealth "technology" are "some of the best in the world".

The release recalls that the F-35A is classified as the fifth generation of fighters that can not be detected by the current global radar systems. Such aircraft are also developed by China and Russia, respectively J-20 and Su-57.

There will be a total of 42 F-35As in Japan that will replace aging F-4 fighters. The newspaper, however, notes that a high price has been paid for new aircraft, rising from 9.6 billion yen in fiscal 2012 to 14.7 billion yen in fiscal 2017, equivalent to $ 137 million.