A British Astronaut Predicted that there will be People on Mars in 20 Years

People will be able to land on Mars only after 20 years, said British astronaut Timothy Pick, quoted by BGNES. According to him, private companies in the space sector will play an important role in this. And in particular, the astronaut believes the launch of the heavy rocket carrier Falcon Heavy, made by the company of Elon Musk "SpaceX" marks the beginning of a new era in space exploration.

Tim Pick expresses his confidence that the international project for the creation of a Deep Space Gateway will become a key issue for further exploration of space. "We are entering a new era of space exploration, and I think this will happen in the late 2030s," says the astronaut, quoted by The Independent.

Pick participates in the main space expeditions of the International Space Station ISS-46/47. He worked 186 days in the orbit.