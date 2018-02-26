A British Astronaut Predicted that there will be People on Mars in 20 Years

World | February 26, 2018, Monday // 13:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A British Astronaut Predicted that there will be People on Mars in 20 Years Source: Twitter

People will be able to land on Mars only after 20 years, said British astronaut Timothy Pick, quoted by BGNES. According to him, private companies in the space sector will play an important role in this. And in particular, the astronaut believes the launch of the heavy rocket carrier Falcon Heavy, made by the company of Elon Musk "SpaceX" marks the beginning of a new era in space exploration.

Tim Pick expresses his confidence that the international project for the creation of a Deep Space Gateway will become a key issue for further exploration of space. "We are entering a new era of space exploration, and I think this will happen in the late 2030s," says the astronaut, quoted by The Independent.

Pick participates in the main space expeditions of the International Space Station ISS-46/47. He worked 186 days in the orbit.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: astronaut, prediction, Mars
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria