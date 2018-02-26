The Bulgarian Football Union Postponed the Intermediate Round in First League

Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Football Union Postponed the Intermediate Round in First League

Due to the rough winter weather, difficult road conditions and expected low temperatures, the XXIII round of the First League was postponed by the Sports and Technical Commission to the Bulgarian Football Union. The seven matches had to take place between Tuesday and Thursday, including the derby "Botev" (Plovdiv) - "Lokomotiv" (Plovdiv), "Levski" - "Beroe" and "Dunav" - "CSKA Sofia".

The last game of the 18th round of the Second League between Chernomoretz (Balchik) and Ludogorets II, which was supposed to take place tomorrow at Ticha, in Varna, was postponed because of the hosts' penalty. There is no clarity at the moment when the meetings in question will be played.

Despite the bad weather, however, preparations for the last match of the XXII round of the First League between Botev (Plovdiv) and Ludogorets starts today at 17.30.

