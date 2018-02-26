Samsung Introduced the Galaxy S9

World | February 26, 2018, Monday // 13:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Samsung Introduced the Galaxy S9 Source: Twitter

South Korea's Samsung introduced the new Galaxy S9 smartphones, whose design remains unchanged, although improvements have been made to improve the camera, according to Associated Press.

The lack of design changes is indicative of the slow pace of smartphone innovation and the extent to which other manufacturers have taken Samsung's features as a screen across the front of the device, facial recognition, and water resistance.

The biggest advantage of the new model is the set of small camera improvements, which has already been among the best in the industry. Now S9 promises even better shots in low light, a video mode that can "stop" fast-moving objects, and automatically detect high-speed objects like champagne plugs.

According to analysts, the effect of delayed movement can attract much attention.

However, Samsung's fans may have to pay more.

S9 was introduced in Barcelona, ​​where the world's largest mobile phone exhibition opens on Monday.
 
The new smartphone will be on sale from March 16th.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Samsung, Galaxy X9, smartphone
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria