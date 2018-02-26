Three Skiers were Killed in Avalanche in the Swiss Alps

Three Skiers were Killed in Avalanche in the Swiss Alps

Three skiers were killed and four were injured in a couple of avalanches in the Swiss Alps during the weekend, the France press reported, citing police sources.

Two Swiss people were swept away on Sunday afternoon from a large avalanche in the rocky area of ​​Chateau d'Oax. One of the skiers, a 55-year-old woman, died while the other, a 61-year-old man, was injured and evacuated by helicopter.

On Saturday, four Swiss skiers were overwhelmed by an avalanche in the canton of Vale. Rescue teams, sent by helicopter, managed to get them out, but a 40-year-old woman later died of her wounds at the hospital.

Police at Bern's office reported that two skiers were buried on Saturday by an avalanche in Lauenen. One of the two men whose age and nationality were not specified died from their wounds in the hospital.

Tags: skiers, dead, Avalanche, Swiss Alps
