Schools are Closing Because of the Snow

In several municipalities in the country, school classes were suspended due to complicated traffic conditions, difficult access to schools or a large number of absent pupils.

Students in the municipality of Loznitsa will not study until Wednesday, announced Angel Petkov, Head of Regional Education in Razgrad. The snow holiday was announced by order of the mayor of the municipality. The three days will not be compensated, the training material will be restructured, Petkov said.



Training sessions will not be held today in three villages in Kubrat municipality - Ravno, Yupper and Bisertsi.



In four schools in Rousse District there will be no training sessions today, announced Rositsa Georgieva, Head of Regional Education Directorate. The reason is the worsened weather and traffic conditions. The villages of Chervena Voda, Pirgovo and Mechka have not been able to reach the school bus, and the situation in Svalenik is bad. In Semerdzhievo, the lessons are reduced due to power cuts.



The heavy snowfall caused this morning Mayor of Oryahovo Rosen Dobrev to issue an order canceling the classes in the whole municipality until March 1st. The reason is the extremely tough winter environment everywhere in the municipality.

Due to the worsened meteorological situation today and tomorrow are canceled the classes in eight schools in the territory of two Silistra municipalities - Tutrakan and Glavinishka, the Regional Education Directorate announced. In Glavinitsa the kindergartens do not work, and there are duty groups in Tutrakan.

Because of the bad weather conditions and the expected heavy snowfall, the students in Smolyan will be released on vacation, announced the mayor of the municipality Nikolay Melemov. Students will not attend school from Tuesday (February 27th) to March 1 (Thursday) inclusive, he specified. "In the coming days, heavy snowfall and very cold temperatures are expected, so it is good for students to stay in their homes," the mayor said.