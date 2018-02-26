Bularian PM: It is Time to Talk with Numbers and Deadlines for Transport Corridors

''It is time to talk with numbers and deadlines for transport corridors. The total amount of infrastructure investments in the Balkans will cost 30 billion euros.'' This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.



''At the political level, we already have success. Kosovo and Serbia have meetings. We all know that if the region wants to prosper, we need to improve our infrastructure and attract investment'', the Bulgarian Prime Minister said.

Borisov presented Corridors 8, 4 and 10 and added that each of the Balkan Prime Ministers will present his vision for the corridors on Thursday in Sofia at a meeting attended by EC President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"Corridor 8 is an extremely important corridor that connects Asia with the Adriatic," the Bulgarian Prime Minister said.

He pointed out that the digital infrastructure would cost 5 billion euros. "If we do not have fast internet, investors will not even talk to us," Borisov said. The total amount of investment in these projects - for the corridors - will be 30 billion euros, and for the wars in the former Yugoslavia we have spent 50 billion euros.

The main objective of the Investment Forum is to gather leaders from the region with potential investors from all over the world and to discuss the possibilities of attracting more support from the private, financial and public sectors for the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects in the Western Balkans. The initiative is part of a series of summit meetings devoted to the development and European perspective of the countries.