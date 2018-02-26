Movement of Trains in the Country is Normal, Despite the Complicated Winter Conditions
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The movement of trains in the country is normal, despite the complicated winter conditions. So far there are no sections in which there will be difficulties in passing the train compositions, announced BDZ.
The railway infrastructure is fully accessible under winter conditions. Emergency teams and equipment of the National Railway Infrastructure Company clear in the areas of heavy snowfall. On-duty teams are ready to respond if the weather conditions get worse.
- » Road Agency: Over 1,800 Machines Clearing Snow From National Roads
- » 182 Snow-Cleaning Machines Are Cleaning the Roads in Sofia. The Movement is Difficult
- » Again a Protest of Prison Staff
- » Over 120 Snow-cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Streets
- » Reactions in the National Assembly on the Sale of CEZ's Assets in Bulgaria
- » The Minister of Energy Resigned
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)