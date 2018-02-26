Movement of Trains in the Country is Normal, Despite the Complicated Winter Conditions

Bulgaria: Movement of Trains in the Country is Normal, Despite the Complicated Winter Conditions

The movement of trains in the country is normal, despite the complicated winter conditions. So far there are no sections in which there will be difficulties in passing the train compositions, announced BDZ.

The railway infrastructure is fully accessible under winter conditions. Emergency teams and equipment of the National Railway Infrastructure Company clear in the areas of heavy snowfall. On-duty teams are ready to respond if the weather conditions get worse.

