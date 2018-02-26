Road Agency: Over 1,800 Machines Clearing Snow From National Roads

Over 1,800 machines are clearing the snow from the national roads, the Road Infrastructure Agency said. All roads remain open for light vehicles, but the agency advises the drivers to postpone traveling, if possible, until the weather improves. If the weather further deteriorates, the traffic of trucks will be restricted, or the whole traffic if necessary.



Due to heavy snowfall, trucks of over 12 tonnes are restricted in the Smolyan region, while the cars must have chains for winter conditions. Due to snow clearing, trucks of over 12 tonnes are restricted in the Pazardzhik-Sofia section of the Trakia motorway in direction to Sofia, as well as on the I-1 Vidin-Botevgrad road, I-6 Sofia-Karlovo, I-5 Ruse-Byala, II-27 Novi Pazar-Tranitsa, II-51 Byala-Popovo, II-37 Batak-Dospat, III-866 Devin-Mihalkovo, and III-1801 Pernik-Golyamo Buchino.



All automobiles with trailers and semi-trailers are restricted on the III-865 Kardzhali-Ardino road and on III-1412 in the section from the junction for Brankovtsi to the Rakovitsa village. Drivers must use a bypass route through the Kula-Kiryaevo-Rakovitsa road.



