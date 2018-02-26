182 Snow-Cleaning Machines Are Cleaning the Roads in Sofia. The Movement is Difficult

182 Snow-Cleaning Machines Are Cleaning the Roads in Sofia. The Movement is Difficult

182 snow-cleaning machines are working  this morning in Sofia. The movement in the capital is difficult.

In the areas of "Novi Iskar", "Pancharevo" and "Slatina" began the cleaning of part of the inner-quarter streets. Cleaning of underpasses and stops continues.

Today, "Blue" and "Green" parking areas remain closed. Due to the floods and the danger of avalanches, the roads in the Vitosha Nature Park - ''Dragalevtsi'' - ''Aleko'' and ''Boyana'' - ''Golden Bridges'' remain closed for traffic.

Due to an accident on the tram lines 20 and 22, there are violations of the vehicle timetable.

