Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Retains His Fourth Position in the ATP World Rankings pixabay.com

Grigor Dimitrov retains his fourth position in the ATP world rankings. The Bulgarian did not play tournaments last week, preparing for the Dubai race.

Dimitrov has 4635 points, ranking the oldest leader in the standings - 36-year-old Roger Federer (10,105), Rafael Nadal (9760 points) and Marin Cilic (4960 points).

Behind Grigor is the representative of Germany Alexander Zverev (4450 points).

At the tournament in Dubai, the Bulgarian was ranked No. 1 in the scheme after Federer dropped out of the tournament to spend more time with his family. Dimitrov will play against Malek Jaziri from Tunisia in the first round.

