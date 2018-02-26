PM Borisov is in London for the Launch of the EBRD Investment Forum
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is in London to open the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Investment Forum.
Suma Chakrabarti, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, opens a business conference in London at the headquarters of the bank and will host prime ministers from six Eastern European countries - Serbia Anna Burnabich, Montenegro Dusko Markovic, Albania Edi Rama, the Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev, Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidency-in-Office Dennis Zvzdic.
In the third edition of the forum, which will be officially opened today by the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the focus will be attracting investments from the world to realize the potential of the countries. After the opening words of the six premieres there will be a discussion part and immediately after it a joint press conference of Suma Chakrabarti and Boyko Borisov.
A major part of the topics discussed are transport links, attracting more funds for strategic infrastructure projects and creating a sustainable energy model for the region.
