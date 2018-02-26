Putin, Merkel and Macron Talked over the Phone About Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Syrian crisis in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Makron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Kremlin press service said.

"Syrian issues were discussed in the context of the development of the Eastern Ghouta situation and the provision of humanitarian access in this and other Syrian regions." It was expressed satisfaction that thanks to the joint constructive work on 24 February, Resolution 2401 The UN Security Council noted the importance of pursuing joint efforts in the interests of full and swift implementation of the resolution, "the Kremlin said.

Putin informed his interlocutors about the practical steps taken by the Russian side for the evacuation of the peaceful inhabitants, the supply of humanitarian goods and the provision of medical assistance to the injured population in Syria. Particular attention was paid to the fact that stopping military action does not include operations against terrorist groups.

According to the Kremlin press service, an agreement has been reached between the three countries to step up the exchange of information on different channels about the situation in Syria. German government spokeswoman Steffen Seibert said after talks that Merkel and Macron called on Putin to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad to implement the resolution in order to bring an immediate end to air strikes and fighting in Syria.