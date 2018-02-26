Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Policeman in Italy

Crime | February 26, 2018, Monday // 10:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Policeman in Italy twitter.com

50-year-old Bulgarian citizen Ivan Iliev is arrested and charged for attempted murder in the Italian town of Taranto, Puglia, bTV reported.

He was spotted by the police after bothering the people waiting at a bus stop next to Taranto Station. The police responded to their cries of help, and the Bulgarian tried to hide in the station. The cops were able to catch him, but he pulled out a knife against the policewoman who had stopped him and he stabbed her three times into the heart area.

Only the police officer's jacket was injured thanks to her mobile phone, which was in the pocket of the uniform. According to information from the Italian police, the Bulgarian is a former boxer. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, stabbed, police officer, Italy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria