Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Policeman in Italy

50-year-old Bulgarian citizen Ivan Iliev is arrested and charged for attempted murder in the Italian town of Taranto, Puglia, bTV reported.

He was spotted by the police after bothering the people waiting at a bus stop next to Taranto Station. The police responded to their cries of help, and the Bulgarian tried to hide in the station. The cops were able to catch him, but he pulled out a knife against the policewoman who had stopped him and he stabbed her three times into the heart area.

Only the police officer's jacket was injured thanks to her mobile phone, which was in the pocket of the uniform. According to information from the Italian police, the Bulgarian is a former boxer.