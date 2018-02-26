Demonstration in Brussels to Support Migrants
The protesters expressed their solidarity and called on the Belgian government for a "more humane" migration policy. A bill is being discussed in the Belgian parliament to allow visits to private homes to detain a migrant who is ordered to leave the country.
The text was submitted by Jan Jambon, Minister of Security and Interior, from the center-right New Flemish Alliance. He triggered reactions of indignation and divided even the coalition government headed by Charles Michel.
