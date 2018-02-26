The Leaders of the US and Mexico Again Quarreled About the Wall

US President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Nieto postponed plans for a meeting at the White House after a tense phone call, a senior US official said. During the conversation, Trump has again asked Mexico to give money to build a wall along their common border.

The source stressed that the two leaders agreed that this is not the right time to visit, but their teams will continue to talk and work together, news.bg said.

The Washington Post, who first announced the postponed meeting, said the two leaders had spoken about 50 minutes on Tuesday. The discussion resulted in a dead end after Trump did not want to publicly confirm Mexico's position that it would not finance the construction of the wall along the border.

A Mexican spokesman said Trump had broken out during the conversation, the newspaper said. US officials noted that the US leader was annoyed and disappointed because he believes it is unreasonable for Nieto to ask him to give up his election promise Mexico to pay for the wall.