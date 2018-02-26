Sofia Airport is Operational Despite the Severe Winter Conditions

Today, Sofia Airport works in winter and in heavy snowfall conditions. This was reported by the airport press center. Take-off and landing tracks, movement ways and platforms are cleaned from the snow. Anti-icing procedures for the aircraft are carried out. Because of the snowfall the flights are running with a certain deviation from the schedule.

"We urge citizens to take in to account the winter environment and provide themselves with enough time to travel to the airport. We ask the departing passengers to appear at least two hours before their flight", said from the airport