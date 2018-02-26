Sofia Airport is Operational Despite the Severe Winter Conditions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 26, 2018, Monday // 10:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Airport is Operational Despite the Severe Winter Conditions archive

Today, Sofia Airport works in winter and in heavy snowfall conditions. This was reported by the airport press center. Take-off and landing tracks, movement ways and platforms are cleaned from the snow. Anti-icing procedures for the aircraft are carried out. Because of the snowfall the flights are running with a certain deviation from the schedule.

"We urge citizens to take in to account the winter environment and provide themselves with enough time to travel to the airport. We ask the departing passengers to appear at least two hours before their flight", said from the airport

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, airport, winter, conditions
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria