Again a Protest of Prison Staff

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 26, 2018, Monday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Again a Protest of Prison Staff pixabay.com

Prison officers and court guards did not agree with the conditions under which they work and the money they receive for it. On Saturday, they gathered in a national protest at the Ministry of Justice.

The protesters demanded a decent attitude that they enjoy as citizens of the European Union and of a state presiding over the Council of the Community. At their meeting with them, Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva said that the request for a 20% increase in salaries can not be fulfilled now.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prison staff, prison officers, court guards, protest, salaries, Tsetska Tsacheva
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria