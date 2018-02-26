Again a Protest of Prison Staff

Prison officers and court guards did not agree with the conditions under which they work and the money they receive for it. On Saturday, they gathered in a national protest at the Ministry of Justice.

The protesters demanded a decent attitude that they enjoy as citizens of the European Union and of a state presiding over the Council of the Community. At their meeting with them, Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva said that the request for a 20% increase in salaries can not be fulfilled now.