A High-Level Red Warning Code For Strong Snowfall has been Declared For Two Regions Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 26, 2018, Monday // 10:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A High-Level Red Warning Code For Strong Snowfall has been Declared For Two Regions Today nimh

 A high-level red warning code for strong snowfall has been declared for two regions today, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

 The alert for very dangerous weather has been issued for the regions of Smolyan and Kardzhali, where strong snowfall is forecast with the accumulation of 40 cm of snow. In combination with the strong northeastern wind of 15-20 m per second on average, there will be blizzards and snowdrifts.

In the rest of the country, there is orange warning. Moderate snowfall is expected in the flatland areas and strong in the mountainous regions, with 20-30 cm and about 35 cm of snow, respectively.

In the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Targovishte, there is also an orange warning for low temperatures. Very cold weather with day temperatures below the zero is expected in those regions.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: re code, dangerous, snowfall, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria