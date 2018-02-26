A high-level red warning code for strong snowfall has been declared for two regions today, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.



The alert for very dangerous weather has been issued for the regions of Smolyan and Kardzhali, where strong snowfall is forecast with the accumulation of 40 cm of snow. In combination with the strong northeastern wind of 15-20 m per second on average, there will be blizzards and snowdrifts.



In the rest of the country, there is orange warning. Moderate snowfall is expected in the flatland areas and strong in the mountainous regions, with 20-30 cm and about 35 cm of snow, respectively.



In the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Targovishte, there is also an orange warning for low temperatures. Very cold weather with day temperatures below the zero is expected in those regions.