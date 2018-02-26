Blue and Green Parking Zones Closed Today Due to Severe Weather Conditions
The Blue and Green parking zones in Sofia will be closed today due to severe weather conditions, said the press office of the Urban Mobility Centre (UMC). Clearing parking lots in front of schools, kindergartens and public buildings will take priority.
The heavy snowfall makes it impossible to clear up all parking spots in the parking zones. The UMC parking system will not accept payments via text messages, and parking coupons will not be checked.
We urge citizens to act according to the severe winter conditions today and not to use their vehicles, if possible.
