Four Dead in Leicester Explosion

Four people were killed in an explosion at a building in the central English city of Leicester, police said on Monday, AFP reported.

"At this stage, there are four confirmed fatalities and four people remain in hospital, one with serious injuries," Leicestershire police said in a statement about the blast on Sunday evening.



British police said Sunday there was no indication a reported explosion and building collapse that injured at least six people in Leicester, a central English city, was linked to terrorism, reported AFP.



"The cause of the explosion will be the subject of a joint investigation by the police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service," local police said in a statement.



"We would ask that the media and public do not speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident, but at this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related."



The apparent explosion occurred Sunday evening on a stretch of road containing commercial and residential properties close to the city centre.



The electricity supply to a number of properties in the area was cut while emergency services deal with the incident, police said.



The Fire and Rescue Service said it received calls shortly after 7:00 pm (1900 GMT) from the public reporting an explosion and a building fire.



It immediately dispatched six fire engines, a spokeswoman said.