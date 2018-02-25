Bulgaria Issues Postage Stamp on Chinese New Year

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2018 shows copies of the postage stamp "2018 -- Year of the Yellow Dog" in Sofia, Bulgaria. Bulgarian Posts had released the postage stamp "2018 -- Year of the Yellow Dog," its chief executive officer Deyan Daneshki

Bulgarian Posts had released the postage stamp "2018 -- Year of the Yellow Dog", its chief executive officer Deyan Daneshki said here Friday.

The postage stamp had a circulation of 3,600, and cost 0.65 Bulgarian lev (some 0.41 U.S. dollars), Daneshki said at the validation ceremony attended by hundreds of philatelists eager to buy a copy.

A postage stamp dedicated to the Chinese New Year was first issued in Bulgaria in 2017, the Year of the Fire Cock, Daneshki said.

Spas Panchev, president of the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists and member of the country's parliament, said in turn that the stamp was very interesting because China and Bulgaria have traditionally maintained good diplomatic, political, economic and people's relations.

Meanwhile, the small circulation of only 3,600 copies made it attractive to collectors because its price would grow, Panchev said.

He said he hoped that in the coming years, Bulgarian Posts would issue more postage stamps dedicated to the Chinese Spring Festival./ xinhuanet