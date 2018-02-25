Juncker Begins a Balkan Tour from Macedonia
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will begin his Balkan Tour on February 25 with a visit to Macedonia, and by March 1, he will have visited all six Western Balkan countries.
The President of the European Commission will be accompanied by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn. In Macedonia, talks have been confirmed with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and President Gjorge Ivanov, but additional meetings are not excluded. It is planned that Juncker and Zaev will hold a joint press conference, the European Commission said.
