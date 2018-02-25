Estonia Celebrated its 100th Anniversary with a Large Military Parade

World | February 25, 2018, Sunday // 12:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Estonia Celebrated its 100th Anniversary with a Large Military Parade twitter.com

Estonia marked yesterday the 100th anniversary of its independence with a large military parade in Tallinn, the France press reported, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. The parade involved nearly 11,000 soldiers and hundreds of units of equipment from the armies of Estonia and other NATO countries, the National Radio adds.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Estonia, military, parade, anniversary
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria