Estonia Celebrated its 100th Anniversary with a Large Military Parade
World | February 25, 2018, Sunday // 12:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Estonia marked yesterday the 100th anniversary of its independence with a large military parade in Tallinn, the France press reported, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. The parade involved nearly 11,000 soldiers and hundreds of units of equipment from the armies of Estonia and other NATO countries, the National Radio adds.
