The UN Security Council Urged a 30-day Ceasefire in Syria

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding that the countries in the Syrian conflict end the fighting for at least 30 days to provide humanitarian aid to the population.

The document was supported by all 15 Security Council member states.

The resolution insists that "all countries should immediately cease military action" and abide by "the humanitarian pause for at least 30 days across Syria." This will create conditions for the "immediate delivery of humanitarian aid" to the population, as well as "the evacuation of seriously ill and injured," the document says. According to the resolution, the ceasefire will not apply to operations against the Islamic State and other terrorist organizations.