The Weather Situation is Complicated: Snow Across the Country, Temperatures Fall

Precipitation will continue today and there will be snow over the whole country. More significant will be in Western Bulgaria. Snow cover is expected to form. The maximum temperatures in the country will reach minus 2-3 degrees, in Sofia - about minus 1 degree.

The weather situation in the country will become more complicated over the next 24 hours. It will be cloudy, windy and snowy. In many places the rainfall will be significant and a new snow cover will form.

A strong wind blows from the east to the northeast, with it cold air will continue to flow and there will be conditions for blizzards and winds. Temperatures will be free from substantial minus 9 to 7 degrees in West and Central Bulgaria to 0-5 degrees in places in the Southwest and Black Sea.



The atmospheric pressure will drop and will be lower than the average for the month.

Red code was introduced in the regions of Smolyan and Kardjali. In these areas there will be heavy snowfalls and a snow cover of about 40 cm will be formed. In combination with the strong northeast wind, with an average speed of 15-20 m / s there will be blizzards and winds.



Orange code is valid for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte. In the plains of these areas there will be moderate precipitation, in mountainous areas there will be heavy snowfalls. A snow cover will be formed for the flat parts of 20-30 cm, in mountain areas - about 35 cm. It will be very cold with negative daily temperatures.



Orange code is also introduced in the districts of Rousse, Silistra, Razgrad, Shumen, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Sliven. A snow cover will be formed for the flat part 10-20 cm, in the mountain areas - about 30 cm. In combination with the strong northeast wind, with an average speed of 15-20 m / s there will be blizzards and winds.



Orange code is also declared for the districts of Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia-region and Sofia-city. There will be snow cover for the flat part 20-30 cm, in the mountainous areas - about 35 cm.

The mountains will be windy, cold and snowy. It will blow strong to a stormy wind from east to southeast. Along the high mountain passes there will be snow blizzards and winds. The maximum temperature at 1200 m height will be about minus 9 degrees, at 2000 m - about minus 11 degrees.



The Black Sea will be cloudy, windy and with precipitation, mostly snow. It will blow moderate to strong wind from east to northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 0 and 4 degrees. The sea water temperature is 6-7 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 4-5 balls. A yellow code is in effect for the coast. The wind will be down to 19-24 m / s.