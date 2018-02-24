The White House Attacking with a Car was Deliberate, but it was not Dangerous

Society » INCIDENTS | February 24, 2018, Saturday
Bulgaria: The White House Attacking with a Car was Deliberate, but it was not Dangerous

The American, who crashed her car into the White House enclosures, has done so deliberately, she was also carrying a gun with her, Fox News reported, FOCUS News reported.

She is Jessica Ford, a 35-year-old resident of the US state of Tennessee. "The woman has problems with her psyche," the TV channel said. Previously, many times she was spotted around the White House doing various misconduct. "Secret Services", responsible for the security of state officials, handed her over to the police.

The television also said the woman was not going to hurt anyone, and her car was moving slowly. Fox News sources, however, claim that a gun was spotted in the woman's hands, but it was not aimed at the authorities. However, the woman did not meet the requirement to leave the weapon on the ground and forced the police to use force to seize it.

In 2017, Ford tried to jump over the White House's fence. She was then instructed not to approach the building. But she broke the ban and was sentenced to 120 days in prison. Later the punishment was replaced by placing her under special supervision by the authorities for one year.

