Dozens have Died in a Series of Attacks in Afghanistan
At least 29 people were killed in a total of four attacks in different locations in Afghanistan, local officials said.
In Kabul, a suicide bombing was carried out in the diplomatic district near an Afghan intelligence site. At least one man died in this attack, and six were injured. The Islamic State group took responsibility with a statement on the Internet. With another Taliban attack, 25 soldiers were killed in the southwest Farah province. Attacks were also carried out in Helmand province, where most areas are controlled by the Taliban.
