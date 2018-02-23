The Road Infrastructure Agency has Warned of Snow and Strong Winds from Sunday

Snowfall and strong winds are expected next week. Colder weather will begin on Sunday. The forecast of the meteorologists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is for a significant decrease of the temperatures from the strong northeast wind, which increases the prerequisites for ice.

Blizzards and snowfalls are possible, warned the travel agency. From there, they advise drivers who are on their way to ride vehicles in winter conditions to be cautious and with reasonable speed and follow Traffic Police instructions. Blocking traffic by vehicles with non-fitting tires makes it difficult for snowmobiles to work and prevents all other drivers from traveling.

Approximately 3000 machines are ready to maintain the roads, the agency adds.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current traffic situation from the free mobile application LIMA, lima.api.bg, the website of API - http://www.api.bg, and at any time of the day at 0700 130 20 in the RIA.