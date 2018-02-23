Dutch Company Takeaway.com Buys BGMenu for EUR 10.5 Million
A new major player enters the food delivery sector in Bulgaria. Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com acquires "Hello Hungry", the company behind the local market leader BGMenu, in a EUR 10.5 million deal. The Dutch group acquires 100% of the company, pays the cash and invests additional funds in Bulgaria and Romania.
Takeaway.com extends its presence in Eastern Europe after being a leader in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium and Austria. In turn, BGMenu and the Romanian business of "Hello Hungry" - Oliviera, will continue to develop with their current management. The founders: the current majority shareholder Vladimir Davchev and the executive director Zornitsa Chugreeva will manage the new business of Takeaway.com in the region.
- » Nearly 8.9 Million Foreign Tourists Came to Bulgaria in 2017
- » The IMF Insists: Accelerate the Raise of Wages!
- » SurveyThe Most Visited Country in the World is Japan
- » Venezuela will Release Another Virtual Currency
- » Investments in "Smart" Cities will Reach $ 80 billion in 2018
- » Air France Workers Go on Strike for Pay Hike