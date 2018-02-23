The Company of Elon Musk Launched a Global High-speed Internet Project (Video)

The construction of broadband internet, accessible from anywhere on the planet, is now a step closer. The billionaire Elon Musk's visionary company, SpaceX, has successfully launched two satellites to launch Starlink's project.

The global high-speed internet network will be completed with 11,000 satellites. More than four thousand must in in the orbit by 2024. The start of this endeavor was the successful launch of the Falcon-9 rocket from Vandenburg, California.

The Starlink project is a huge challenge for today's telecommunications corporations and satellite manufacturers. The new network will allow direct connection to mobile devices as opposed to the current mass principle - to a terrestrial wireless signal distributor.

The planned life of future satellites is 7-9 years, each covering a 2,000-kilometer-wide land line. The first two launched today will run between 6 and 20 months. From a distance of 1125 kilometers, they will send broadband signals to six stationary and three mobile reception stations across the United States.

The impulses will last about 15 minutes and will be broadcast once a day. At the moment in the orbit there are under 1460 operating satellites and about 2,600 are out of service. Space's optimistic scenario is to activate the network at 800 satellites, with the company does not have a specific time schedule.