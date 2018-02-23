Bulgaria, Lithuania and Romania are the Countries with the Lowest Minimum Wage in the EU

February 23, 2018
Bulgaria: Bulgaria, Lithuania and Romania are the Countries with the Lowest Minimum Wage in the EU Source: Twitter

In January 2018, Bulgaria had the lowest minimum wage in the European Union, 261 euros, followed by Lithuania with 400 euros and Romania with 408 euros, according to Eurostat, published today.

In general, the minimum wage is less than 500 euros in the countries of the eastern part of the EU and over 1000 euro in the countries of the north-west of the Union. They are headed by Luxembourg with 1999 Euros per month, Ireland with 1614 Euros, Holland with 1578 Euros, Belgium with 1563 Euros and Germany and France with 1498 Euros.

EU countries with no minimum wage are Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden. Eurostat specifies that the EU's largest minimum wage is nearly eight times bigger than the smallest.

Tags: Bulgaria, minimum wage, EU, eurostat
