The Venezuelan Consulate in Miami may be Shut Down Because of Unpaid Rents

The financially troubled Venezuelan government may lose its consulate in Miami, which has not paid its rent since August, the Associated Press reported.

The request for them to empty the building was filed on Feb. 15 at a Miami-Dadean court. According to the owner who builds the highest skyscraper in Miami - Panorama Tower, Caracas owes 142,119 dollars for unpaid rents. The possible expulsion from the consulate building is a major blow to the Venezuelan government, which was the owner of the building until 2005 when it was sold for 70 million. On February 14, President Nicholas Maduro stated that the consulate, which was closed from 2012, will resume work to facilitate the vote on the presidential elections scheduled for April 22.

"The fact that Venezuela can not collect even a tiny amount of money shows you how bad it is," says Rous Dalen, a Miami investor. At the end of last year Venezuelan diplomatic missions around the world received an order to tighten their belts and renegotiate rents, a memorandum from the foreign ministry to which the AP had received. Diplomats in several countries complain that they have not received salaries for months, the agency said.