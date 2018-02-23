The Venezuelan Consulate in Miami may be Shut Down Because of Unpaid Rents

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 23, 2018, Friday // 15:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Venezuelan Consulate in Miami may be Shut Down Because of Unpaid Rents Source: Twitter

The financially troubled Venezuelan government may lose its consulate in Miami, which has not paid its rent since August, the Associated Press reported.

The request for them to empty the building was filed on Feb. 15 at a Miami-Dadean court. According to the owner who builds the highest skyscraper in Miami - Panorama Tower, Caracas owes 142,119 dollars for unpaid rents. The possible expulsion from the consulate building is a major blow to the Venezuelan government, which was the owner of the building until 2005 when it was sold for 70 million. On February 14, President Nicholas Maduro stated that the consulate, which was closed from 2012, will resume work to facilitate the vote on the presidential elections scheduled for April 22.

"The fact that Venezuela can not collect even a tiny amount of money shows you how bad it is," says Rous Dalen, a Miami investor. At the end of last year Venezuelan diplomatic missions around the world received an order to tighten their belts and renegotiate rents, a memorandum from the foreign ministry to which the AP had received. Diplomats in several countries complain that they have not received salaries for months, the agency said.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Venezuela, consulate, Miami, shut down, unpaid rent
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria