Reactions in the National Assembly on the Sale of CEZ's Assets in Bulgaria

After it became clear that CEZ's governing bodies have approved a contract for the sale of their assets to Inercom Group, the reactions in parliament have not been delayed. Yesterday it was announced that the Czech concern CEZ sells its assets in Bulgaria and the buyer is Bulgarian company "Inercom Bulgaria". According to media reports, "Inercom Bulgaria" is a family owned company owned by "Inercom Investments", which is the sole property of Ginka Varbakova. Both companies are registered at one address.



In a statement from the parliamentary stand, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova has asked Prime Minister Boyko Borisov for information on the deal with CEZ. Ninova urged the president to take a stand because this deal is affecting the national and energy security of the country.

"Yesterday, information came out that Inercom Group bought CEZ Bulgaria." Ginka from Pazardzhik registered this company in 2017, a few months ago with a capital of BGN 50 000. Ginka from Pazardzhik paid 320 million euros for business , which has a turnover of over BGN 1.5 billion and affects over 2 million Bulgarian citizens, "Ninova said.

She asked how come the state did not have 320 million leva, reminding that it is also about national security. "Do not tell me that this is not modern, it is not European that what we have been offering for a long time - the state to become an owner - is anti-European, because France, Belgium, Greece and the Czech Republic are European states, it is a matter of national security and they care for their citizens, "she said.



The BSP urges the prime minister to go to parliament and answer the questions if the Bulgarian government has information about this deal and what its attitude to it.



On the left, they call on the Ombudsman to express her position on how consumer rights will be protected. Ninova reminded the president that energy security is part of the national security, which is in his power, and according to the BSP leader Rumen Radev should make a stand on the issue.

Meanwhile, Energy Committee Chairman Delyan Dobrev said he was worried about the CEZ deal. On the sidelines of the parliament Delyan Dobrev said it was doubtful how a small company with a capital of 90 000 lev buys a company with the scale of CEZ. He hoped the CPC and KEVR to make a serious examination because EDCs are the last link of the energy system. Problems with the EPC in the past have caused, among other things, political turmoil, the MP said. "I hope that if there is something gray, so to speak, it will be revealed," Dobrev said. He admitted he was worried. The MP has read in the media that the company had RES in Bulgaria. "This is not reassuring, because to have a renewable energy project and drop the month a bill to get money for preferential cost and energy output has nothing to do with it to manage the meters of half Bulgaria and net of one-third of the country" he said.



In his words, he does not know what the three RES's, which allegedly are owned "Inercom Group" butare not the largest in the country.