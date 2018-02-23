Brussels Introduces Free Public Transport and a Ban on Movement in Case of Air Pollution

Brussels City Council decided that in days of excessive air pollution urban transport and bicycle rentals will be free, local media reported, quoted by BTA.

When for two consecutive days levels of dirty air are exceeded, wood burning will be banned if they are not the only option for household heating. In the absence of a rapid improvement of the indicators, the traffic in the capital will be banned. Only buses (from the vehicles with internal combustion engines) as well as special mode vehicles (police, fire, emergency) and electric vehicles will have the right to move. Brussels also introduces a mobile application from which everyone can constantly monitor air quality. The app will contain a map showing the locations most affected by the distribution of fine particles.