Brussels Introduces Free Public Transport and a Ban on Movement in Case of Air Pollution

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 23, 2018, Friday // 14:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Brussels Introduces Free Public Transport and a Ban on Movement in Case of Air Pollution Source: Twitter

Brussels City Council decided that in days of excessive air pollution urban transport and bicycle rentals will be free, local media reported, quoted by BTA.

When for two consecutive days levels of dirty air are exceeded, wood burning will be banned if they are not the only option for household heating. In the absence of a rapid improvement of the indicators, the traffic in the capital will be banned. Only buses (from the vehicles with internal combustion engines) as well as special mode vehicles (police, fire, emergency) and electric vehicles will have the right to move. Brussels also introduces a mobile application from which everyone can constantly monitor air quality. The app will contain a map showing the locations most affected by the distribution of fine particles.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brussels, measures, air quality
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria