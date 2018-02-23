Over 400 Civilians were Killed near Damascus in the Past Five Days

More than 400 peaceful civilians, including nearly a hundred children, have been killed in the Eastern Ghouta riot near Damascus in recent days, and Russia has delayed the adoption of a United Nations humanitarian resolution that could be voted on today.

The forces of the Bashar Assad regime are subjected to massive firing for the fifth consecutive day the in besieged area near Damascus. It is believed that the campaign is preparing for the capture of Eastern Ghouta. Non-governmental and international organizations and governments have expressed indignation at the scale of the bombing, which is rare in its intensity even in Syria, where civil war has been taking place since 2011. The ruins of the rebel enclave are colossal. According to the Syrian Center for Human Rights Watch, 416 civilians, including 95 children, have died since the start of the campaign. For the same period, 16 people were killed in Damascus and became victims of missiles and minometry.

The regime claims to want to capture Eastern Ghouta to stop the bombing of its capital, AFP reminds. Despite the resistance of the United States, France and Sweden, the UN's envoy, Vasiliy Nebzeja, said yesterday that the members of the Security Council had not reached a single opinion on the imposition of a one-month humanitarian cease-fire. He described the proposed resolution as unrealistic and proposed last minute fixes. Russian proposals exclude the immediate ceasefire, and instead they want all parties to end hostilities as soon as possible and to work for immediate and unconditional de-escalation of violence and a 30-day humanitarian pause, the Associated Press reported.

In addition, the Russian text includes a condemnation of Damascus' continued firing of Eastern Ghouta and regrets continued attempts by terrorist groups to seize territories and attack peaceful citizens. Several Security Council diplomats familiar with the project said it was unacceptable, AP said.