Ludogorets Ended its Participation in the Europa League

Sports | February 23, 2018, Friday // 13:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ludogorets Ended its Participation in the Europa League ludogorets.com

Ludogorets dropped out of the Europa League tournament after losing a the second match from sixteen finals against  Milan - 0:1 at the San Siro stadium on Thursday night. A week earlier in Razgrad, the Bulgarian champion retreated to the Rossoneri with 0:3. The only goal at the meeting was by Fabio Borini. 

At almost empty stadium "Milan" played without some of its best players. Coach Gennaro Gattuso gave a chance to young players. After both successes, against the Bulgarian champion "Milan" continues its battle to win the tournament, as this is the easier way to get to the Champions League next season.

In overall, the Razgrad team deserves a good assessment of their performance in Europe because they once again jumped over the group stage, but failed to build on what has been achieved so far.

