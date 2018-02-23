The Minister of Energy Resigned

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 23, 2018, Friday // 13:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Minister of Energy Resigned Archive

Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova resigns, NOVA announced. Temenujka Petkova said she wants to clear her name. She said she had talks with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

"What I think, with the slightest doubt about any problems or influences, that it is a decent act to resign, I talked to the Prime Minister and will resign, and he will decide what to do," Petkova said.

Yesterday it became clear that the Czech company CEZ has sold its assets to Bulgaria to Inercom Group.

Petkova is a minister in the third cabinet of Boyko Borisov since its formation in May last year. She was also in Borisov's second cabinet in the period from November 2014 to January 2017. From 2010 to 2013, she was the director of the State Financial Inspection Agency. Petkova held the post of Deputy Finance Minister in the office of Georgi Bliznashki in 2014.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Energy, Petkova, resigns
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria