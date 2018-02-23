The Minister of Energy Resigned

Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova resigns, NOVA announced. Temenujka Petkova said she wants to clear her name. She said she had talks with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

"What I think, with the slightest doubt about any problems or influences, that it is a decent act to resign, I talked to the Prime Minister and will resign, and he will decide what to do," Petkova said.

Yesterday it became clear that the Czech company CEZ has sold its assets to Bulgaria to Inercom Group.

Petkova is a minister in the third cabinet of Boyko Borisov since its formation in May last year. She was also in Borisov's second cabinet in the period from November 2014 to January 2017. From 2010 to 2013, she was the director of the State Financial Inspection Agency. Petkova held the post of Deputy Finance Minister in the office of Georgi Bliznashki in 2014.