10 People Died in the Collapse of a Residential Building in Cairo

Society » INCIDENTS | February 23, 2018, Friday
At least 10 people have died in collapse of a residential building in a slum of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.
 
Ten bodies have been removed from the ruins of a 5-storey building in the Mansiyat Nasser area, the official Egyptian agency MENA said, citing a civil servant at the Metropolitan Civil Protection Service.
 
Rescue teams are doing their utmost to save other residents who may be underneath the debris, said an employee wished to be anonymous. Twelve people injured in collapse were taken to a neighboring hospital, reports Al Ahram. The reason for the collapse of the building is not clear.
 
The DPA notes that such collapses of residential buildings with mortality are not unusual in Egypt. The reasons for this are poor maintenance of old buildings and violations of building standards.

