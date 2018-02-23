400 Kilos of Cocaine was Found at the Russian Embassy in Argentina

Nearly 400 kg of cocaine have been found in the Russian embassy in Argentina. The signal was submitted personally by the ambassador. He told the police that an employee had suspiciously a lot of diplomatic baggage he kept in the school for the diplomatic mission, Nova TV reported.

Having found 16 suitcases of cocaine, the Argentinian police replaced the drug with flour and put tracking devices. One of the interesting moments was the quick finding of nearly 400kg of flour because there was not enough in nearby shops. Eventually the trick worked and the police, along with the Russian FSB service, tracked the shipment to Moscow. They then arrested three Argentine customs officers, the Russians who got the suitcases at the airport, and a former Russian diplomat.

The drug is worth over 60 million dollars. Channel organizer is not detained and probably hiding in Germany.

"A gang of criminals was trying to use the diplomatic courier service of the Russian embassy" and send the drug to Europe, said Patricia Bulic, the security secretary of Argentina, Darik radio reported. The drug, which was "very clean," was destined for Russia and possibly Germany, where the supply chain organizer lived.

"We think the German police will arrest him," Bulic said. Russian security agents have gone to Argentina three times to help the investigation, and it has taken more than a year. One of the two arrested in Argentina is a naturalized Russian who was a policeman in Buenos Aires.

Investigators believe cocaine is imported from Colombia or Peru.